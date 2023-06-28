The Macerich Company (MAC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MAC is at 2.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAC is $11.33, which is $0.17 above the current market price. The public float for MAC is 206.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.30% of that float. The average trading volume for MAC on June 28, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

The stock of The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) has increased by 3.06 when compared to last closing price of 10.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC’s stock has risen by 1.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.74% and a quarterly rise of 14.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for The Macerich Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for MAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

MAC Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +18.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.74. In addition, The Macerich Company saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from Zecchini Christopher J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zecchini Christopher J now owns 7,458 shares of The Macerich Company, valued at $25,302 using the latest closing price.

Volk Kenneth, the EVP, Business Development of The Macerich Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $7.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Volk Kenneth is holding 46,924 shares at $75,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.65 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Macerich Company stands at -7.80. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Macerich Company (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 164.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.12. Total debt to assets is 58.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Macerich Company (MAC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.