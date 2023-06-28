The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Verisk Analytics Inc.’s (VRSK) Stock

The stock of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has gone down by -0.59% for the week, with a 2.72% rise in the past month and a 21.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.54% for VRSK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.35% for VRSK’s stock, with a 19.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is above average at 48.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) is $222.17, which is -$2.92 below the current market price. The public float for VRSK is 143.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRSK on June 28, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

VRSK) stock’s latest price update

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 223.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Verisk to Sell Energy-Analytics Unit

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $243 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

VRSK Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.01. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw 27.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Daffan Nicholas, who sale 1,561 shares at the price of $219.36 back on Jun 12. After this action, Daffan Nicholas now owns 40,875 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $342,421 using the latest closing price.

LISS SAMUEL G, the Director of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 11,589 shares at $223.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that LISS SAMUEL G is holding 68,310 shares at $2,594,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.