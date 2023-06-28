The Chemours Company (CC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.23 in relation to its previous close of 34.15. However, the company has experienced a 3.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Right Now?

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CC is at 1.92.

The public float for CC is 146.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume for CC on June 28, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

CC’s Market Performance

CC’s stock has seen a 3.13% increase for the week, with a 24.63% rise in the past month and a 19.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for The Chemours Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.08% for CC stock, with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

CC Trading at 15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +22.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.62. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 14.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Newman Mark, who purchase 7,661 shares at the price of $34.63 back on Jun 09. After this action, Newman Mark now owns 266,955 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $265,300 using the latest closing price.

Scarborough Alvenia, the SVP Corp Communications & CBO of The Chemours Company, sale 5,125 shares at $32.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Scarborough Alvenia is holding 13,890 shares at $165,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Equity return is now at value 40.50, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Chemours Company (CC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.