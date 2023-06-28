The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Stock Showcases 4.17% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen a -1.21% decrease in the past week, with a 11.96% gain in the past month, and a 1.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for CG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for CG’s stock, with a 2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is 15.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CG is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is $37.13, which is $5.37 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 240.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.38% of that float. On June 28, 2023, CG’s average trading volume was 3.02M shares.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has soared by 1.91 in relation to previous closing price of 30.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/20/23 that Carlyle Names John Redett as Chief Financial Officer

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

CG Trading at 7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.90. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $86.12 back on May 08. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 6,482,732 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $172,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Finn Christopher, the Chief Operating Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 20,756 shares at $36.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Finn Christopher is holding 982,654 shares at $749,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.