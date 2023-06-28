The -9.12% Simple Moving Average of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNY) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has seen a -6.35% decrease in the past week, with a 1.51% gain in the past month, and a -0.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for ALNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.69% for ALNY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is $249.74, which is $61.15 above the current market price. The public float for ALNY is 122.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALNY on June 28, 2023 was 671.57K shares.

ALNY) stock’s latest price update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.33 in comparison to its previous close of 191.35, however, the company has experienced a -6.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Alnylam Stock Rockets 50% as Trial Results Raise Hope for a Blockbuster

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $250 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

ALNY Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.05. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Garg Pushkal, who sale 2,455 shares at the price of $199.02 back on Apr 28. After this action, Garg Pushkal now owns 4,345 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $488,595 using the latest closing price.

Greenstreet Yvonne, the Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 7,615 shares at $194.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Greenstreet Yvonne is holding 30,332 shares at $1,481,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.68 for the present operating margin

+83.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -109.04. The total capital return value is set at -30.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.