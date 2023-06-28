The -13.88% Decline of Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has gone up by 25.27% for the week, with a 5.91% rise in the past month and a 28.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.42% for GCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.19% for GCI’s stock, with a 12.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) by analysts is $2.15, which is -$0.18 below the current market price. The public float for GCI is 134.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.19% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of GCI was 2.01M shares.

GCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) has surged by 6.39 when compared to previous closing price of 2.19, but the company has seen a 25.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that Gannett News Staffers Stage Daylong Strike

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

GCI Trading at 16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI rose by +25.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, Gannett Co. Inc. saw 14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Tarica Laurence, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Dec 14. After this action, Tarica Laurence now owns 753,244 shares of Gannett Co. Inc., valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Reed Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Gannett Co. Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Reed Michael is holding 1,836,335 shares at $1,220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co. Inc. stands at -2.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.37. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 482.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.82. Total debt to assets is 59.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 446.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.