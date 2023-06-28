The -13.88% Decline of Astrotech Corporation’s (ASTC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ASTC stock has gone up by 13.34%, with a monthly gain of 16.14% and a quarterly surge of 12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for Astrotech Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.32% for ASTC’s stock, with a 12.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is $750.00, The public float for ASTC is 1.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASTC on June 28, 2023 was 4.13K shares.

ASTC) stock’s latest price update

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC)’s stock price has soared by 12.65 in relation to previous closing price of 11.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ASTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTC in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2016.

ASTC Trading at 17.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTC rose by +13.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, Astrotech Corporation saw 30.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTC starting from Wilkinson Thomas Wiley, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $10.81 back on May 18. After this action, Wilkinson Thomas Wiley now owns 11,953 shares of Astrotech Corporation, valued at $10,813 using the latest closing price.

Becker James Frank, the Director of Astrotech Corporation, purchase 48 shares at $10.71 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Becker James Frank is holding 3,690 shares at $514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-989.07 for the present operating margin

+22.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrotech Corporation stands at -958.57. The total capital return value is set at -14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.49. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.91. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -90.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.