TH International Limited (THCH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) is above average at 10.94x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for THCH is 119.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THCH on June 28, 2023 was 410.54K shares.

THCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) has jumped by 8.46 compared to previous close of 2.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

THCH’s Market Performance

TH International Limited (THCH) has experienced a -0.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.37% drop in the past month, and a -18.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.67% for THCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.37% for THCH’s stock, with a -32.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THCH Trading at -19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THCH fell by -0.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, TH International Limited saw 1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for THCH

Equity return is now at value -585.50, with -37.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TH International Limited (THCH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.