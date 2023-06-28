TFI International Inc. (TFII): A Technical Analysis

TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TFI International Inc. (TFII) is $127.34, which is $16.67 above the current market price. The public float for TFII is 77.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFII on June 28, 2023 was 238.95K shares.

TFII) stock’s latest price update

TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII)’s stock price has soared by 7.71 in relation to previous closing price of 106.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TFII’s Market Performance

TFI International Inc. (TFII) has experienced a 10.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.09% rise in the past month, and a 0.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for TFII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.66% for TFII’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFII stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TFII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFII in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $143 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

TFII Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFII rose by +10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.23. In addition, TFI International Inc. saw 14.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TFII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.61 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for TFI International Inc. stands at +9.34. The total capital return value is set at 22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.92. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on TFI International Inc. (TFII), the company’s capital structure generated 70.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.24. Total debt to assets is 31.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TFI International Inc. (TFII) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.