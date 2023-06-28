Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Stock Showcases 5.29% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, TPX stock has gone up by 4.12%, with a monthly gain of 7.19% and a quarterly surge of 2.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Tempur Sealy International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.29% for TPX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is above average at 17.12x. The 36-month beta value for TPX is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TPX is $45.50, which is $5.84 above than the current price. The public float for TPX is 166.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.97% of that float. The average trading volume of TPX on June 28, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

TPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) has surged by 3.01 when compared to previous closing price of 38.50, but the company has seen a 4.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Tempur Sealy Inks $4 Billion Deal for Mattress Firm

TPX Trading at 5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.78. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 15.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from BUSTER H CLIFFORD III, who sale 75,200 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 31. After this action, BUSTER H CLIFFORD III now owns 145,229 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $2,693,685 using the latest closing price.

Rao Bhaskar, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 18,682 shares at $40.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Rao Bhaskar is holding 297,988 shares at $747,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value -497.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.