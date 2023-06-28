Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 8.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54.

The public float for VIV is 428.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIV on June 28, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

VIV’s Market Performance

The stock of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has seen a -1.22% decrease in the past week, with a 7.13% rise in the past month, and a 19.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for VIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.00% for VIV’s stock, with a 15.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

VIV Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 27.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.