Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TMHC is at 1.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TMHC is $51.58, which is -$1.23 below the current market price. The public float for TMHC is 102.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume for TMHC on June 28, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

TMHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) has jumped by 1.55 compared to previous close of 47.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/06/21 that This Home Builder Stock Could Soar 65%

TMHC’s Market Performance

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has seen a 2.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.85% gain in the past month and a 31.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for TMHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for TMHC’s stock, with a 41.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMHC Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.37. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation saw 59.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from Palmer Sheryl, who sale 112,500 shares at the price of $47.46 back on Jun 13. After this action, Palmer Sheryl now owns 399,942 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, valued at $5,339,250 using the latest closing price.

LYON WILLIAM H, the Director of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, sale 936 shares at $48.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that LYON WILLIAM H is holding 19,827 shares at $44,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+25.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.