Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) has surged by 1.97 when compared to previous closing price of 143.51, but the company has seen a 5.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/18/23 that Hints on ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Have Wall Street Raising Take-Two Price Targets

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) by analysts is $152.04, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 164.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TTWO was 1.71M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO stock saw an increase of 5.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.03% and a quarterly increase of 25.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.32% for TTWO stock, with a simple moving average of 25.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $145 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

TTWO Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.01. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 40.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Emerson Daniel P, who sale 6,251 shares at the price of $137.88 back on Jun 05. After this action, Emerson Daniel P now owns 132,296 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $861,862 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 9,537 shares at $137.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 666,147 shares at $1,312,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.53 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at -21.02. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.