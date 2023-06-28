Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) has gone down by -13.52% for the week, with a -11.06% drop in the past month and a -16.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.27% for SYBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.32% for SYBX’s stock, with a -35.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYBX is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) is $5.00, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for SYBX is 63.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On June 28, 2023, SYBX’s average trading volume was 340.12K shares.

SYBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) has increased by 15.68 when compared to last closing price of 0.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYBX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SYBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYBX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

SYBX Trading at -13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.05%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYBX fell by -13.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5428. In addition, Synlogic Inc. saw -36.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYBX starting from Brennan Aoife, who sale 19,042 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Apr 03. After this action, Brennan Aoife now owns 256,301 shares of Synlogic Inc., valued at $10,964 using the latest closing price.

Awad Antoine, the Chief Operating Officer of Synlogic Inc., sale 6,438 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Awad Antoine is holding 74,732 shares at $3,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5713.47 for the present operating margin

-380.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synlogic Inc. stands at -5605.68. Equity return is now at value -71.60, with -55.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.