Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has gone up by 0.29% for the week, with a 0.72% rise in the past month and a 19.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.47% for SYNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for SYNH’s stock, with a 5.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is 29.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYNH is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) is $42.67, which is $0.68 above the current market price. The public float for SYNH is 61.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. On June 28, 2023, SYNH’s average trading volume was 2.60M shares.

SYNH) stock’s latest price update

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.07 in relation to its previous close of 41.85. However, the company has experienced a 0.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Syneos Health Stock Rises on $7.1 Billion Sale to Private Group

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

SYNH Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.70. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw 14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNH starting from Brooks Michael Lee, who sale 1,002 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Brooks Michael Lee now owns 47,552 shares of Syneos Health Inc., valued at $78,156 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Michael Lee, the Chief Operating Officer of Syneos Health Inc., sale 500 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Brooks Michael Lee is holding 9,342 shares at $39,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+18.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), the company’s capital structure generated 82.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.34. Total debt to assets is 35.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.