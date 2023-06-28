S&W Seed Company (SANW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for S&W Seed Company (SANW) by analysts is $3.00, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for SANW is 40.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SANW was 38.26K shares.

SANW) stock’s latest price update

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW)’s stock price has soared by 11.01 in relation to previous closing price of 1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SANW’s Market Performance

S&W Seed Company (SANW) has seen a 10.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.56% gain in the past month and a -22.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.67% for SANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.59% for SANW’s stock, with a -7.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANW stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $4.80 based on the research report published on June 10th of the previous year 2019.

SANW Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANW rose by +10.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1253. In addition, S&W Seed Company saw -19.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANW starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, who sale 260,756 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Feb 07. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 2,776,209 shares of S&W Seed Company, valued at $446,284 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, the 10% Owner of S&W Seed Company, sale 119,244 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 1,336,741 shares at $204,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.50 for the present operating margin

+2.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for S&W Seed Company stands at -51.01. The total capital return value is set at -25.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.78. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on S&W Seed Company (SANW), the company’s capital structure generated 90.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.62. Total debt to assets is 38.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, S&W Seed Company (SANW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.