Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SNAX is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNAX is $1.50, which is $1.0 above than the current price. The public float for SNAX is 20.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume of SNAX on June 28, 2023 was 109.20K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SNAX) stock’s latest price update

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.31 in relation to its previous close of 0.54. However, the company has experienced a -22.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SNAX’s Market Performance

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) has seen a -22.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.67% decline in the past month and a -4.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.53% for SNAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.41% for SNAX’s stock, with a -16.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNAX Trading at -10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares sank -39.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNAX fell by -22.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6579. In addition, Stryve Foods Inc. saw -31.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNAX starting from Boever Christopher J., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Jun 09. After this action, Boever Christopher J. now owns 3,556,171 shares of Stryve Foods Inc., valued at $21,262 using the latest closing price.

Boever Christopher J., the CEO of Stryve Foods Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Boever Christopher J. is holding 3,541,171 shares at $12,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.67 for the present operating margin

-44.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stryve Foods Inc. stands at -110.67. Equity return is now at value -157.70, with -94.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.