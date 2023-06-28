Sonos Inc. (SONO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.86.

The public float for SONO is 124.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SONO on June 28, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) has jumped by 2.55 compared to previous close of 15.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Sonos Jumps After Beating Earnings Expectations

SONO’s Market Performance

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has experienced a -2.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.83% rise in the past month, and a -17.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for SONO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for SONO’s stock, with a -10.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

SONO Trading at -10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.61. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw -7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coles Joanna, who sale 905 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jun 05. After this action, Coles Joanna now owns 22,058 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $13,575 using the latest closing price.

Bouvat-Merlin Maxime, the Chief Product Officer of Sonos Inc., sale 6,060 shares at $15.41 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Bouvat-Merlin Maxime is holding 29,177 shares at $93,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sonos Inc. (SONO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.