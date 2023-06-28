SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.46 in relation to its previous close of 255.23. However, the company has experienced a 2.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is above average at 74.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.

The public float for SEDG is 55.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEDG on June 28, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG’s stock has seen a 2.76% increase for the week, with a -12.04% drop in the past month and a -6.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.86% for SEDG’s stock, with a -9.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $375 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

SEDG Trading at -9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $273.20. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 300 shares at the price of $302.17 back on Jun 02. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 126,624 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $90,650 using the latest closing price.

Faier Ronen, the Chief Financial Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 57 shares at $293.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Faier Ronen is holding 72,539 shares at $16,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.