Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is $115.97, which is $10.37 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 158.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on June 28, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has increased by 3.37 when compared to last closing price of 104.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Skyworks Stock Is Falling as Street Weighs In on Earnings

SWKS’s Market Performance

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has seen a 0.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.14% gain in the past month and a -4.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for SWKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.34% for SWKS’s stock, with a 6.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

SWKS Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.80. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 18.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.03 back on Feb 10. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,994 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $360,090 using the latest closing price.

Durham Karilee A, the SVP, Human Resources of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 2,716 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Durham Karilee A is holding 13,428 shares at $298,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.