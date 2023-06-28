SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.87 in relation to its previous close of 5.77. However, the company has experienced a -1.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Right Now?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SILV is $9.40, which is $2.78 above the current price. The public float for SILV is 141.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SILV on June 28, 2023 was 985.30K shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

The stock of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has seen a -1.38% decrease in the past week, with a -9.49% drop in the past month, and a -19.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for SILV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.29% for SILV stock, with a simple moving average of -7.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SILV by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for SILV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $8 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

SILV Trading at -12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.