Should You Invest in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WSC is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WSC is $58.45, which is $10.97 above the current market price. The public float for WSC is 202.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.10% of that float. The average trading volume for WSC on June 28, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

WSC) stock’s latest price update

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 47.66. However, the company has seen a -0.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC’s stock has fallen by -0.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.56% and a quarterly rise of 7.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.37% for WSC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.32% for the last 200 days.

WSC Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.47. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw 5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Shanks Sally J, who sale 10,541 shares at the price of $47.08 back on Jun 15. After this action, Shanks Sally J now owns 23,932 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $496,308 using the latest closing price.

SAGANSKY JEFFREY, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., sale 100,000 shares at $47.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that SAGANSKY JEFFREY is holding 2,497,235 shares at $4,718,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.33 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.71.

Based on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC), the company’s capital structure generated 210.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.80. Total debt to assets is 56.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.