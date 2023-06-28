Should You Invest in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LYB is $98.37, which is $7.49 above the current market price. The public float for LYB is 254.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for LYB on June 28, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

LYB) stock’s latest price update

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.21 in relation to its previous close of 89.21. However, the company has experienced a 0.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

LYB’s Market Performance

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has experienced a 0.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.71% rise in the past month, and a 3.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for LYB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for LYB’s stock, with a 2.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $89 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

LYB Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.42. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Kaplan Jeffrey A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $98.99 back on Feb 07. After this action, Kaplan Jeffrey A now owns 47,600 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $989,901 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Anup, the SVP, Global Business Services of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 1,713 shares at $84.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Sharma Anup is holding 8,998 shares at $145,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.19 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +7.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.