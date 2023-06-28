Should You Invest in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Now?

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KRC is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KRC is $38.42, which is $7.4 above the current market price. The public float for KRC is 115.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.26% of that float. The average trading volume for KRC on June 28, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

KRC) stock’s latest price update

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has increased by 3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 30.11. However, the company has seen a 2.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KRC’s Market Performance

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has seen a 2.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.57% gain in the past month and a 4.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for KRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.65% for KRC’s stock, with a -15.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $41 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

KRC Trading at 8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.32. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corporation saw -19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corporation stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.