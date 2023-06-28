Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI)’s stock price has dropped by -6.37 in relation to previous closing price of 14.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Right Now?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.36x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) by analysts is $18.25, which is $5.82 above the current market price. The public float for ASAI is 22.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.57% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ASAI was 914.71K shares.

ASAI’s Market Performance

ASAI stock saw an increase of -1.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.03% and a quarterly increase of -6.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.89% for ASAI’s stock, with a -16.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASAI Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +20.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAI fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. saw -25.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI), the company’s capital structure generated 537.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.32. Total debt to assets is 51.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.