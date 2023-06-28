Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.90relation to previous closing price of 196.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/13/23 that Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SGEN is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SGEN is $228.90, which is $27.92 above the current market price. The public float for SGEN is 183.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume for SGEN on June 28, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

SGEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has seen a -1.97% decrease in the past week, with a 0.64% rise in the past month, and a -4.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.01% for SGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for SGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 21.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

SGEN Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.54. In addition, Seagen Inc. saw 51.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from HIMES VAUGHN B, who sale 16,215 shares at the price of $195.29 back on Jun 07. After this action, HIMES VAUGHN B now owns 43,837 shares of Seagen Inc., valued at $3,166,571 using the latest closing price.

ROMP CHARLES R, the EVP, Commercial U.S. of Seagen Inc., sale 349 shares at $189.86 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ROMP CHARLES R is holding 59,777 shares at $66,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.24 for the present operating margin

+79.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagen Inc. stands at -31.10. The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -23.00, with -17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Seagen Inc. (SGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.03. Total debt to assets is 1.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.