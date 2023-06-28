Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Stock Observes 4.69% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, STX stock has gone down by -0.75%, with a monthly gain of 3.33% and a quarterly surge of 0.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for STX’s stock, with a 4.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STX is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STX is $63.11, which is $1.0 above the current price. The public float for STX is 205.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STX on June 28, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

STX) stock’s latest price update

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.58 in relation to its previous close of 60.55. However, the company has experienced a -0.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that Seagate Reports Surprise Loss as Big Customers Hold Back

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

STX Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.82. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 18.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from SCHUELKE KATHERINE, who sale 3,487 shares at the price of $62.09 back on May 26. After this action, SCHUELKE KATHERINE now owns 28,658 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $216,508 using the latest closing price.

Nygaard Jeffrey D., the EVP, Operations and Technology of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, sale 36,809 shares at $69.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Nygaard Jeffrey D. is holding 30,360 shares at $2,544,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.04 for the present operating margin

+29.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +14.14. The total capital return value is set at 34.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.62. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 5,225.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.12. Total debt to assets is 63.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,677.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.