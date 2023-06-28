Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) has decreased by -1.74 when compared to last closing price of 108.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/22/23 that The Price of First Gene Therapy for Muscular Dystrophy: $3.2 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SRPT is $177.45, which is $68.81 above the current price. The public float for SRPT is 83.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRPT on June 28, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT stock saw a decrease of -19.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.48% for SRPT’s stock, with a -14.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $139 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

SRPT Trading at -17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -16.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT fell by -19.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.87. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Mayo Stephen, who sale 858 shares at the price of $109.92 back on Nov 17. After this action, Mayo Stephen now owns 6,387 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $94,311 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Michael Andrew, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., purchase 57,100 shares at $104.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Chambers Michael Andrew is holding 108,178 shares at $5,963,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.83 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -75.40. The total capital return value is set at -25.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.71. Equity return is now at value -197.80, with -36.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 420.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.77. Total debt to assets is 51.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 416.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.