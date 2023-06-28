Sanofi (SNY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for SNY is 2.24B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SNY was 1.55M shares.

SNY) stock’s latest price update

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 53.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that Sanofi and Glaxo Report Dual Disappointments. The Stocks Are Holding Up.

SNY’s Market Performance

Sanofi (SNY) has experienced a 0.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.75% rise in the past month, and a -0.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.98% for SNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.21% for SNY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.57% for the last 200 days.

SNY Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.95. In addition, Sanofi saw 11.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sanofi (SNY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.