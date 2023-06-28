RXO Inc. (RXO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) is 48.70x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RXO Inc. (RXO) is $22.71, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for RXO is 116.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On June 28, 2023, RXO’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

RXO) stock’s latest price update

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO)’s stock price has plunge by 4.56relation to previous closing price of 21.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/23 that Truckers’ Earnings Signal Economy May Be Near Bottom

RXO’s Market Performance

RXO Inc. (RXO) has seen a 2.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.77% gain in the past month and a 20.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for RXO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.27% for RXO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $20 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

RXO Trading at 11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +2.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.83. In addition, RXO Inc. saw 30.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc. stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc. (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RXO Inc. (RXO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.