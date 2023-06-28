Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.09relation to previous closing price of 5.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ROVR is $5.61, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for ROVR is 164.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume for ROVR on June 28, 2023 was 816.28K shares.

ROVR’s Market Performance

The stock of Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has seen a 0.31% increase in the past week, with a 9.96% rise in the past month, and a 10.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for ROVR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.15% for ROVR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

ROVR Trading at 6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Rover Group Inc. saw 33.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from TURNER BRENTON R., who sale 17,804 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, TURNER BRENTON R. now owns 1,175,046 shares of Rover Group Inc., valued at $89,022 using the latest closing price.

TURNER BRENTON R., the President & COO of Rover Group Inc., sale 2,196 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that TURNER BRENTON R. is holding 1,175,046 shares at $10,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.