RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ)’s stock price has plunge by 1.73relation to previous closing price of 9.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Right Now?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) by analysts is $14.07, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for RLJ is 158.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.68% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of RLJ was 2.14M shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ stock saw a decrease of -0.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.83% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.15% for RLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -9.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2022.

RLJ Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Gibson Patricia L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Sep 23. After this action, Gibson Patricia L now owns 79,635 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $52,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.11 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +3.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.