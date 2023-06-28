Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has gone down by -4.47% for the week, with a -5.52% drop in the past month and a -9.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.83% for REI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.00% for REI’s stock, with a -25.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Right Now?

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ring Energy Inc. (REI) by analysts is $5.75, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for REI is 147.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.05% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of REI was 2.19M shares.

REI) stock’s latest price update

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01st of the previous year 2022.

REI Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7955. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw -30.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from McKinney Paul D., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on May 12. After this action, McKinney Paul D. now owns 1,345,192 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $42,500 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS RICHARD E, the Director of Ring Energy Inc., sale 77,400 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that HARRIS RICHARD E is holding 227,694 shares at $136,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.82 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc. stands at +39.92. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 29.50, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc. (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 63.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.80. Total debt to assets is 31.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.