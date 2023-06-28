Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, RVNC stock has gone down by -11.53%, with a monthly decline of -17.30% and a quarterly plunge of -22.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.52% for RVNC’s stock, with a -9.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is $40.58, which is $14.97 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 79.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVNC on June 28, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

RVNC) stock’s latest price update

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 25.35. However, the company has seen a -11.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

RVNC Trading at -18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -11.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.21. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 38.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Kolaja Carey OConnor, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $28.24 back on Jun 15. After this action, Kolaja Carey OConnor now owns 16,561 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $70,600 using the latest closing price.

Foley Mark J, the CEO of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 31,279 shares at $30.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Foley Mark J is holding 891,933 shares at $960,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.31 for the present operating margin

+35.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -268.87. The total capital return value is set at -66.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 3,321.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.08. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,282.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.