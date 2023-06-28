Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has gone down by -1.87% for the week, with a 21.71% rise in the past month and a 10.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.24% for REKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.01% for REKR’s stock, with a 22.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for REKR is at 2.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REKR is $2.75, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for REKR is 47.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.82% of that float. The average trading volume for REKR on June 28, 2023 was 425.80K shares.

REKR) stock’s latest price update

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.14 in comparison to its previous close of 1.40, however, the company has experienced a -1.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11th of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.21%, as shares surge +14.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6625. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw 30.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Arctis Global LLC, who purchase 1,918,000 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Jun 23. After this action, Arctis Global LLC now owns 8,007,591 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $2,513,731 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -418.95. Equity return is now at value -130.00, with -81.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.