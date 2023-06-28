Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has seen a 6.66% increase in the past week, with a 10.65% gain in the past month, and a 16.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for RETA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.30% for RETA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 73.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RETA is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RETA is $117.40, which is $14.06 above the current market price. The public float for RETA is 30.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.81% of that float. The average trading volume for RETA on June 28, 2023 was 761.80K shares.

RETA) stock’s latest price update

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)’s stock price has soared by 10.55 in relation to previous closing price of 92.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that FDA Widens Path for Rare-Disease Treatments With New Approval

Analysts’ Opinion of RETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RETA stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for RETA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RETA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $115 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

RETA Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETA rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +277.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.83. In addition, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 168.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RETA starting from Anand Bhaskar, who sale 2,343 shares at the price of $102.11 back on Jun 14. After this action, Anand Bhaskar now owns 24,898 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $239,248 using the latest closing price.

Soni Manmeet Singh, the COO, CFO and President of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 78,085 shares at $102.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Soni Manmeet Singh is holding 58,376 shares at $8,034,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.