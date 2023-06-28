Real-Time Update: 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) has seen a -5.97% decrease in the past week, with a -19.87% drop in the past month, and a 4.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for TSVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.60% for TSVT’s stock, with a -21.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TSVT is $28.17, which is $18.57 above the current price. The public float for TSVT is 37.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSVT on June 28, 2023 was 823.95K shares.

TSVT) stock’s latest price update

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.52 compared to its previous closing price of 9.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSVT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TSVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSVT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $30 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

TSVT Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -20.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSVT fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, 2seventy bio Inc. saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSVT starting from Baird William D III, who sale 637 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Feb 13. After this action, Baird William D III now owns 210,303 shares of 2seventy bio Inc., valued at $8,192 using the latest closing price.

Heffron Nicola, the Chief Operating Officer of 2seventy bio Inc., sale 60 shares at $14.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Heffron Nicola is holding 89,182 shares at $882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.34 for the present operating margin

+58.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2seventy bio Inc. stands at -277.77. The total capital return value is set at -43.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.30. Equity return is now at value -61.00, with -29.80 for asset returns.

Based on 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT), the company’s capital structure generated 87.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.53. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.