Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) has increased by 9.21 when compared to last closing price of 4.45. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) is $8.25, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for PRLD is 44.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRLD on June 28, 2023 was 125.65K shares.

PRLD’s Market Performance

The stock of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) has seen a -7.95% decrease in the past week, with a -7.60% drop in the past month, and a -22.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for PRLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.20% for PRLD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRLD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PRLD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PRLD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

PRLD Trading at -18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLD fell by -7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated saw -19.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLD starting from Vaddi Krishna, who purchase 900 shares at the price of $5.31 back on May 25. After this action, Vaddi Krishna now owns 1,067,275 shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $4,779 using the latest closing price.

Lim Bryant David, the Chief Legal Officer, Corp Sec. of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, purchase 2,400 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Lim Bryant David is holding 2,400 shares at $12,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLD

The total capital return value is set at -50.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.97. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -49.40 for asset returns.

Based on Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.