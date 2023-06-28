Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRPO is 2.12.

The public float for PRPO is 22.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On June 28, 2023, PRPO’s average trading volume was 103.20K shares.

PRPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) has plunged by -6.78 when compared to previous closing price of 0.36, but the company has seen a -9.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRPO’s Market Performance

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) has seen a -9.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -46.51% decline in the past month and a -48.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.29% for PRPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.06% for PRPO stock, with a simple moving average of -53.11% for the last 200 days.

PRPO Trading at -40.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -47.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPO fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4806. In addition, Precipio Inc. saw -38.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPO starting from SANDBERG RICHARD A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Jan 20. After this action, SANDBERG RICHARD A now owns 40,846 shares of Precipio Inc., valued at $15,530 using the latest closing price.

DANIELI ILAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Precipio Inc., purchase 16,500 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that DANIELI ILAN is holding 57,046 shares at $9,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPO

Equity return is now at value -61.50, with -47.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Precipio Inc. (PRPO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.