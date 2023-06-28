Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is 10.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PPC is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) is $26.25, which is $5.87 above the current market price. The public float for PPC is 40.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.06% of that float. On June 28, 2023, PPC’s average trading volume was 757.83K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

PPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) has decreased by -2.30 when compared to last closing price of 20.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/27/22 that Justice Department Probes How Poultry Companies Pay Farmers

PPC’s Market Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has experienced a -5.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.19% drop in the past month, and a -8.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for PPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.24% for PPC stock, with a simple moving average of -14.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

PPC Trading at -9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPC fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.10. In addition, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation saw -14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPC starting from Sandri Fabio, who sale 12,234 shares at the price of $24.36 back on Feb 16. After this action, Sandri Fabio now owns 248,111 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, valued at $298,020 using the latest closing price.

Galvanoni Matthew R, the Chief Financial Officer of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, sale 2,805 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Galvanoni Matthew R is holding 31,053 shares at $68,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.77 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 18.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.15. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.22. Total debt to assets is 37.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.