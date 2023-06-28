Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 13.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Right Now?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DOC is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOC is $15.77, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for DOC is 226.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.94% of that float. The average trading volume for DOC on June 28, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

DOC’s Market Performance

DOC stock saw an increase of -2.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.78% and a quarterly increase of -4.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.27% for DOC’s stock, with a -6.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

DOC Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.06. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from BLACK ALBERT JR, who purchase 1,021 shares at the price of $14.98 back on Feb 28. After this action, BLACK ALBERT JR now owns 99,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $15,295 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Tommy G, the Director of Physicians Realty Trust, purchase 6,575 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Thompson Tommy G is holding 25,635 shares at $98,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+31.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +19.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.