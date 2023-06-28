PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has seen a -0.18% decrease in the past week, with a -16.81% drop in the past month, and a -31.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for PD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.24% for PD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for PD is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 3 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for PD is $31.53, which is $8.95 above the current market price. The public float for PD is 82.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.03% of that float. The average trading volume for PD on June 28, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

PD) stock’s latest price update

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD)’s stock price has soared by 3.09 in relation to previous closing price of 21.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that PagerDuty Cuts Revenue Outlook as Software Buyers Get Cautious

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $26 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

PD Trading at -19.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -17.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.02. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw -17.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Murthy Rathi, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $21.44 back on Jun 23. After this action, Murthy Rathi now owns 23,375 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $964,800 using the latest closing price.

Tejada Jennifer, the Chief Executive Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $29.06 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Tejada Jennifer is holding 796,627 shares at $2,179,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+75.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -34.63. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.23.

Based on PagerDuty Inc. (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 125.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.58. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.