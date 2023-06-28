ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE)’s stock price has increased by 1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 58.60. However, the company has seen a 0.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/15/23 that U.S. Stock Futures March Higher With Debt-Ceiling Talks in Focus

Is It Worth Investing in ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Right Now?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for ONEOK Inc. (OKE) by analysts is $71.13, which is $10.97 above the current market price. The public float for OKE is 444.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of OKE was 3.07M shares.

OKE’s Market Performance

The stock of ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a 3.35% rise in the past month, and a -1.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for OKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for OKE’s stock, with a -5.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $72 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

OKE Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.18. In addition, ONEOK Inc. saw -9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONEOK Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 36.50, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on ONEOK Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.