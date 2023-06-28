Olo Inc. (OLO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 6.48. However, the company has seen a -7.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that Olo Stock Plunges as Restaurants Hold Back on Software for Ordering

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OLO is $9.40, which is $3.29 above the current price. The public float for OLO is 101.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLO on June 28, 2023 was 997.35K shares.

OLO’s Market Performance

OLO stock saw a decrease of -7.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.69% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for Olo Inc. (OLO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.17% for OLO stock, with a simple moving average of -13.71% for the last 200 days.

OLO Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.01. In addition, Olo Inc. saw 4.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Glass Noah H., who sale 8,334 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Jun 06. After this action, Glass Noah H. now owns 302,546 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $60,700 using the latest closing price.

Benevides Peter J., the Chief Financial Officer of Olo Inc., sale 7,892 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Benevides Peter J. is holding 374,081 shares at $57,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.71 for the present operating margin

+68.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc. stands at -24.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.49. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Olo Inc. (OLO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olo Inc. (OLO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.