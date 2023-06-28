Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) is $16.29, which is $7.54 above the current market price. The public float for OLMA is 37.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLMA on June 28, 2023 was 325.78K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

OLMA) stock’s latest price update

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.30 compared to its previous closing price of 8.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OLMA’s Market Performance

OLMA’s stock has risen by 7.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 69.39% and a quarterly rise of 164.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.57% for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.98% for OLMA’s stock, with a 119.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $16 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 46.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares surge +73.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +149.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 272.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 08. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 1,038,714 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $63,000 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Cyrus, the Director of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $6.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Harmon Cyrus is holding 1,048,714 shares at $31,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -49.20 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.