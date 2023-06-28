Old National Bancorp (ONB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is above average at 6.92x. The 36-month beta value for ONB is also noteworthy at 0.82.

The public float for ONB is 289.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume of ONB on June 28, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.54 in relation to its previous close of 13.66. However, the company has experienced a 1.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ONB’s Market Performance

Old National Bancorp (ONB) has seen a 1.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.87% gain in the past month and a -4.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for ONB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.02% for ONB’s stock, with a -14.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $16 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

ONB Trading at 5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -22.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from Moran John V, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $19.85 back on May 09. After this action, Moran John V now owns 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $49,625 using the latest closing price.

Ryan James C III, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 8,200 shares at $12.22 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Ryan James C III is holding 625,066 shares at $100,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.