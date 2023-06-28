Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (ODFL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ODFL stock has gone up by 12.06%, with a monthly gain of 15.82% and a quarterly surge of 7.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.74% for ODFL’s stock, with a 16.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ODFL is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ODFL is $328.22, which is -$31.9 below the current market price. The public float for ODFL is 96.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.37% of that float. The average trading volume for ODFL on June 28, 2023 was 796.65K shares.

ODFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has surged by 7.39 when compared to previous closing price of 334.54, but the company has seen a 12.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $391 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

ODFL Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL rose by +12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $320.85. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw 26.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from Bates David J., who sale 1,208 shares at the price of $344.71 back on Feb 27. After this action, Bates David J. now owns 14,082 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $416,410 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $351.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 822,707 shares at $7,036,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.65 for the present operating margin

+35.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stands at +22.00. The total capital return value is set at 48.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.85. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 28.10 for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.