Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.28relation to previous closing price of 3.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Olaplex Stock Slides. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is above average at 12.21x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OLPX is $5.77, which is $2.25 above than the current price. The public float for OLPX is 647.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of OLPX on June 28, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

OLPX’s Market Performance

The stock of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has seen a -0.83% decrease in the past week, with a 10.80% rise in the past month, and a -10.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for OLPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for OLPX’s stock, with a -35.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

OLPX Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw -31.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.74 for the present operating margin

+67.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at +34.66. The total capital return value is set at 26.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 38.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.