NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is above average at 19.20x. The 36-month beta value for NXPI is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NXPI is $199.21, which is -$3.92 below than the current price. The public float for NXPI is 258.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of NXPI on June 28, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

NXPI) stock’s latest price update

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI)’s stock price has increased by 4.22 compared to its previous closing price of 192.20. However, the company has seen a 2.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXPI’s stock has risen by 2.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.91% and a quarterly rise of 14.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for NXP Semiconductors N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.53% for NXPI’s stock, with a 18.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $167 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

NXPI Trading at 13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.01. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw 26.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Jensen Christopher L, who sale 9,696 shares at the price of $185.00 back on May 30. After this action, Jensen Christopher L now owns 500 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V., valued at $1,793,760 using the latest closing price.

Wuamett Jennifer, the EVP & General Counsel of NXP Semiconductors N.V., sale 15,000 shares at $166.52 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Wuamett Jennifer is holding 30,569 shares at $2,497,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 153.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In summary, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.