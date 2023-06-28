Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.27.

The public float for NUWE is 1.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of NUWE was 247.98K shares.

NUWE) stock’s latest price update

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.30 compared to its previous closing price of 2.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NUWE’s Market Performance

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) has experienced a -2.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.41% drop in the past month, and a -42.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.62% for NUWE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for NUWE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -81.72% for the last 200 days.

NUWE Trading at -18.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUWE fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Nuwellis Inc. saw -73.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUWE starting from Jaramillo Nestor Jr., who purchase 4,098 shares at the price of $4.79 back on Mar 15. After this action, Jaramillo Nestor Jr. now owns 4,098 shares of Nuwellis Inc., valued at $19,629 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUWE

Equity return is now at value -114.60, with -79.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.